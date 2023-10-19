The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,398 shares of company stock worth $27,597,378. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.04.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.77 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 295.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

