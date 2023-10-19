The Travelers Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Travelers Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $16.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $168.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.08.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

