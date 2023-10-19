The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Reduced by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.