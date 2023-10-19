Tiaa Fsb Cuts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dover were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $135.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.