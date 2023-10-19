Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $42.98 and a one year high of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

