Tiaa Fsb Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 88.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 31.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 46,595 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

