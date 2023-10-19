Tiaa Fsb Has $1.55 Million Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.09% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 414.3% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 142,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 114,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 525.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 49,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 31,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,862,000 after acquiring an additional 28,721 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IYY opened at $104.90 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $89.27 and a 12 month high of $112.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average is $105.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

