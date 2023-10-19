Tiaa Fsb Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. VNET Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $900.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

REGN stock opened at $826.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $853.97. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $826.68 and its 200 day moving average is $783.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,209 shares of company stock worth $28,691,391. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.