Tiaa Fsb Has $953,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,029,000 after acquiring an additional 436,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,484,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $492.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $493.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.45. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.11 and a fifty-two week high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

