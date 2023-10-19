Tiaa Fsb Has $978,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Booking were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,850.24 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,750.87 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,091.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2,848.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Melius assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,200.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.