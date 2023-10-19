Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.68 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

