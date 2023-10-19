Tiaa Fsb Lowers Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,222,000 after purchasing an additional 121,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $140.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.80. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $127.79 and a 12 month high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.