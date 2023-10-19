Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DFAS opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.