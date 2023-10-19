Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,150 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $121.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $174.93.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

