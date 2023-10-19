Tiaa Fsb Sells 191 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $333,689,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,548 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $190,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.