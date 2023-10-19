Tiaa Fsb Sells 695 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VPU opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.95 and a 200-day moving average of $141.59. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $160.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

