Tiaa Fsb Sells 893 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $87.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.58.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

