TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) vs. S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Critical Analysis

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) and TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares S&P Global and TMX Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global $11.18 billion 10.24 $3.25 billion $7.24 49.71 TMX Group N/A N/A N/A $1.86 12.02

S&P Global has higher revenue and earnings than TMX Group. TMX Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&P Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

S&P Global pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. TMX Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. S&P Global pays out 49.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TMX Group pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. S&P Global has raised its dividend for 51 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for S&P Global and TMX Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global 0 0 15 0 3.00 TMX Group 0 4 0 0 2.00

S&P Global currently has a consensus price target of $412.14, suggesting a potential upside of 14.52%. TMX Group has a consensus price target of $30.77, suggesting a potential upside of 37.86%. Given TMX Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TMX Group is more favorable than S&P Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of S&P Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of TMX Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of S&P Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares S&P Global and TMX Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global 19.46% 10.45% 6.18% TMX Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

S&P Global beats TMX Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions. The S&P Global Ratings segment operates as an independent provider of credit ratings, research, and analytics, offering investors and other market participants information, ratings, and benchmarks. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment is an index provider that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The S&P Global Commodity Insights segment provides information and benchmark prices for the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Global Market Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions. This segment offers Desktop, a product suite that provides data, analytics, and third-party research; Data and Advisory Solutions for research, reference data, market data, derived analytics, and valuation services; Enterprise Solutions, software and workflow solutions; and Credit & Risk Solutions for selling Ratings' credit ratings and related data and research. The S&P Global Mobility segment provides solutions serving the full automotive value chain, including vehicle manufacturers (OEMs), automotive suppliers, mobility service providers, retailers, consumers, and finance and insurance companies. The S&P Global Engineering Solutions segment offers engineering standards and related technical knowledge, including product design to provide information and insight to design products, optimize engineering projects and outcomes, solve technical problems, and address complex supply chain issues. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing. The Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics segment delivers equities and index data, as well as integrated data sets for the proprietary and third party analytics to help clients in making trading and investment decisions; and provides solutions to European and global wholesale energy markets for price discovery, trade execution, post-trade transparency, and straight through processing. The Capital Formation segment operates Toronto Stock Exchange, a national stock exchange for the senior equities market; TSX Venture Exchange, a national stock exchange for the public venture equity market; and TSX Trust that provides corporate trust, registrar, transfer agency, and foreign exchange services. The Derivatives Trading & Clearing segment operates Montreal Exchange, a national derivatives exchange; Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, a clearinghouse for options and futures contracts; BOX, a US equity operations market; and various over-the-counter products and fixed income repurchase agreements. The Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing segment engages in the trading operations of Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, and TSX Alpha Exchange; and clearing and settlement of equities and fixed income transactions, and custody of securities; and provision of fixed income inter-dealer brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Maple Group Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMX Group Limited in August 2012. TMX Group Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

