Tobam Boosts Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Tobam boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in UDR were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

UDR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.