Tobam Buys 434 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tobam increased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Block were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Block in the first quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Block during the first quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Block during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Block during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,441.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,441.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,891 shares of company stock worth $1,301,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQ

Block Stock Performance

SQ opened at $44.58 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.61.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.