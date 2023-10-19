Tobam Buys Shares of 1,768 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Tobam bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after buying an additional 23,574,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,799,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,389,000 after buying an additional 473,661 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,361,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,633,000 after buying an additional 609,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,566,705.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $25,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $150,456.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,566,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $789,278 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.