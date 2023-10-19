Tobam Decreases Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $268,399.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,872.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,853 shares of company stock worth $8,390,091. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $68.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BJ shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

