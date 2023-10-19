Tobam Has $87,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Tobam lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Waters were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Waters by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after buying an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Waters by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 368,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,114,000 after buying an additional 367,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Waters by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after buying an additional 139,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $248.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.24 and a 200 day moving average of $276.01. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $248.11 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

