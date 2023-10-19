Tobam Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Tobam cut its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Formula One Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Formula One Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $69.44 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $78.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.23.

Formula One Group Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

