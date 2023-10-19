Tobam Invests $62,000 in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Tobam purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,647,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,328.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $85,613.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,184 shares of company stock worth $11,698,010. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LSCC opened at $75.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

