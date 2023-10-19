Tobam Purchases New Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 9.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 13.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 172.2% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.42.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $206.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.74. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $144.76 and a one year high of $348.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,389,531.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total transaction of $86,183.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,389,531.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,096 shares of company stock worth $8,161,381. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.