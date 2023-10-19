Tobam Takes $57,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Tobam acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 368,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100,498 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 454,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 100,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 56,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.30. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

