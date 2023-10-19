Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,262 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Jabil worth $33,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 73.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.37. 182,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,790. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,504.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,567.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,845 shares of company stock worth $24,022,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

