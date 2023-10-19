Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $20,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 211.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $3.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $270.37 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

