Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,877 Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. ITOCHU comprises about 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ITOCHU worth $43,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period.

ITOCHU Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:ITOCY traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 32,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ITOCHU Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $73.88.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.57%.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

