Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 60,218 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,764,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,218 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Barclays worth $21,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,222,000 after buying an additional 1,356,948 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Barclays by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,958,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after buying an additional 116,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Barclays by 33,931.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,401 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 268.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,466 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of BCS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.28. 3,523,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,224,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BCS reduced their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.32) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCS

About Barclays

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.