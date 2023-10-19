Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,334,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kroger as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock remained flat at $44.23 on Thursday. 391,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,067,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

