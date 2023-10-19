Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,769 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Best Buy worth $21,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,203. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

