Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 1,016 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $21,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 13,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,172,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,627,000 after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 22,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $534,726. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

