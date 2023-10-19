Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 1,031 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,095 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $42,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.09 on Thursday, hitting $190.11. 331,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,138. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.02. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $137.51 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

