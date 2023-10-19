Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 1,622 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,954 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of eBay worth $20,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,156 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 346,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

