Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,188 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $32,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 12.9% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,924,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after buying an additional 562,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,159,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,306,000 after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.33. The company had a trading volume of 482,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,710. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

