Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 4,254 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $23,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $163,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,030. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

