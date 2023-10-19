Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 541 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $30,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.21. 47,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,705. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.70.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.64%.

Several analysts have commented on LYB shares. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

