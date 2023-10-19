Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 63,237 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,237 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $19,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 76.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after acquiring an additional 949,271 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,586,000 after acquiring an additional 287,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,475,000 after acquiring an additional 264,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SONY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.71. 98,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.08%. Analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.