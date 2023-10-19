Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,087 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

UNH stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $532.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,906. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $500.92 and its 200-day moving average is $493.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $493.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.