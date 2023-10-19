Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Akamai Technologies worth $21,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.18. 130,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $109.24.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,077.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,077.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

