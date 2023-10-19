Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $40,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after buying an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.74.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.35. 844,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,863,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.07. The company has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

