Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $30,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.1% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $8,589,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.43. The company had a trading volume of 198,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,721. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

