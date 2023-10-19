Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,597 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $23,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $802,968,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.28. 313,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,445. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.13. The company has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $161.00.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,371 shares of company stock worth $10,714,936. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.