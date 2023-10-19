Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,010 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of ICON Public worth $20,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 14.2% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,161. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ICON Public Limited has a 52 week low of $172.04 and a 52 week high of $268.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.05.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.04. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICLR. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.50.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

