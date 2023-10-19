Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,528,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 677,363 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $30,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 192.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in UBS Group by 120.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.9 %

UBS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 332,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,433. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 68.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

