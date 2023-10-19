Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 28.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 693,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after buying an additional 154,602 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

