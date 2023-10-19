Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $23,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,374,000 after buying an additional 593,680 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,993,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. HSBC started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $447,931.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,028,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $3,798,865. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.95. 419,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,683. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.