Todd Asset Management LLC Has $21.12 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 41,248 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HP worth $21,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

HPQ stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.88. 708,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $41,040,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,922,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,698,304.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $41,040,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,922,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,698,304.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

